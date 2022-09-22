Adam Levine accused of sending flirtatious texts to 20-year-old: 'I knew it was weird'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fifth woman has come forward claiming Adam Levine sent her flirtatious messages while married to wife Behati Prinsloo.

Ashley Russell, now 21, shared screenshots with the Daily Mail and explained that Levine began corresponding with her after viewing her Instagram stories. The daily direct message exchanges happened earlier this year, the outlet reported.

"[He would message] almost every day at night around 10 p.m. my time," Russell told the outlet. "I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him."

She added, "He would, like, mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym."

ADAM LEVINE ACCUSED OF CHEATING: 7 MORE WILD CELEBRITY INFIDELITY SCANDALS

Russell explained that she wanted to see how far Levine would take things, but ultimately decided to call him out for his behavior.

"He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is 'big into fitness' and I have a fitness account," she said. "I knew it was weird, so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse."

She added, "When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me, he stopped texting me."

Despite not hearing from Levine again, Russell said the Maroon 5 frontman continued to watch her Instagram stories.

"I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman. It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing," she said.

The 21-year-old also noted she thought it was strange that Levine had found her on the Instagram Explore feed "considering his age and [that] he's married."

"I wonder what his [feed] looks like … all young women? Very odd to me," she added.

Russell, a fitness influencer, is the fifth woman to accuse Levine of sending flirtatious text messages. The other women also shared inappropriate messages sent to them by Levine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Psychotherapist Robi Ludwig explained to Fox News Digital that cheating doesn't necessarily mean a person is "unhappy" in their relationship.

"Sometimes the cheating can be prompted by having a lot of opportunities to stray," Ludwig explained. "This is particularly true for those who are famous, wealthy or both."

She added, "Feeling entitled to have whatever you want, whenever you want it." The partner could also cheat out of "boredom."

The cheating partner might "get to experience a heightened sense of excitement, that a long-term relationship can't deliver in the same way," according to Ludwig. "Sometimes it's a way to meet unmet needs, or preserving the primary relationship.

"The wanting is always more powerful than the having. Cheating can also offer the opportunity to have a new experience, or to experience oneself in a new way."

Fox News Digital's expert explained that cheating can lead a partner to "question the entire legitimacy" of the relationship.

"Finding out that your husband is having an affair is often emotionally devastating and destroys the trust level between a couple," Ludwig said. "It's often humiliating, hurtful, triggers self-doubt, obsessive thoughts about the affair, and in this case the other woman, and can get a partner to question the entire legitimacy of their marriage."

The allegations against Levine began after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward Monday, claiming she had had a yearlong affair with Levine. She shared screenshots of the "Sugar" singer asking if he could name his third child "Sumner."

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh said in the video. "At the time, I was young, I was naive, and quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

She added: "In retrospect, I wish I would've questioned things more, I wish I wasn't so naive, but being naïve is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," she added. "Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy, and I fully realize I'm not the victim in this. I'm not the one who's really getting hurt here, it's Behati and her children, and for that I'm so, so sorry."

Levine subsequently denied the affair with Sumner, but acknowledged that he had "crossed the line" during some interactions with the women.

"In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote in his statement.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he added. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

"He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to Levine further confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Levine is expecting his third child with Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo. The two have been married since 2014. The pair seem to be putting on a united front for the public. Levine and Prinsloo were photographed out and about in Montecito, California, on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Prinsloo has not publicly commented on the cheating allegations, a source told E! News that the model was "shocked" after the news came to light.

"Behati is upset, but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," the insider told the outlet. "They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."