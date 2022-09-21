Adam Levine cheating allegations: Emily Ratajkowski, Chrishell Stause and more weigh in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emily Ratajkowski, Chrishell Stause and other celebrities have weighed in after Adam Levine was accused of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Since revealing that he is expecting his third child with Prinsloo, Levine has been hit with cheating allegations by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, along with claims that he has sent flirtatious text messages to multiple women.

Actress Sara Foster quickly took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the matter, labeling Levine a "pig" for cheating on Prinsloo.

"First of all, I hate cheaters. My family was broken up when I was a child over a cheating situation," Foster explained. "I think if you're a man or a woman who wants to leave a relationship — that's fine. That happens all the time. But cheating is so gross."

Foster went on to call out Stroh specifically over the viral TikTok video she made revealing her allegations against Levine.

"So, he's obviously like a total pig and gross, but this woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video claiming like, by the way not even apologizing, but putting it out there for the world to see, for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately," said Foster, before adding, "We don't feel sorry for you."

"You knew this man was married, and you participated," she added. "You could have easily ignored the messages. You knew he was married."

The "Demoted" star emphasized both Levine and Stroh were in the wrong.

"There are two things here," Foster further explained. "Any man looking to engage, married, with another woman, you are a pig. But as women, we need to do better. If a married man is being a pig and like reaching out to you, you hopefully have been raised well enough to be like, ‘No, sorry. You’re married. I can't engage.' Like this chick is giving women a very bad name."

However, Ratajkowski did not agree with Foster's stance on the cheating allegations. The model responded to the actress' TikTok video with one of her own.

"I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters. They are terrible. They are horrible.’ We don't hold them accountable, and then we blame other women. And we ask women to adjust their behavior. Instead of just saying men need to change their behavior."

She added: "It's sexism. It's classic misogyny."

"Selling Sunset" star Stause took issue with Levine's public apology. Levine denied the affair allegations and apologized to Prinsloo.

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote in his statement.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he added. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Stause referenced his apology on Twitter, writing, "When apologizing for cheating publicly, I hate the -we will get through it together part from a man. Don't speak for her. You've done enough."

Former "Bachelor" star Nick Viall emphasized that Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo and the couple's children are the only "victims" in the situation as he criticized the "Moves Like Jagger" singer.

"One, and the most important one, is that the only victim here is Behati, Adam’s wife. Like she doesn’t deserve this," Viall said. "Two, is that the only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship. If there was an affair here, it was because Adam chose to have an affair, not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn’t going to be her, it would’ve been someone else."

Prinsloo and Levine recently revealed they were expecting their third child together. Shortly after the news broke, Stroh claimed she had a yearlong affair with Levine. The model also claimed in the video that Levine told her he wanted to give his next child her name, "Sumner."

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh said in the video. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

She added: "In retrospect, I wish I would've questioned things more, I wish I wasn't so naive, but being naïve is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," she added. "Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy, and I fully realize I'm not the victim in this. I'm not the one who's really getting hurt here, it's Behati and her children, and for that I'm so, so sorry."

Since Stroh's allegations were made public, three more women have accused Levine of sending flirtatious text messages to them while married to Prinsloo.