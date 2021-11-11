Kendra Wilkinson reveals how she's 'getting on my feet again' after divorce

Kendra Wilkinson is ready for her second act.

The 36-year-old television personality and model is taking on the Los Angeles real estate world in her new discovery+ series, "Kendra Sells Hollywood," in order to provide for her two kids as a single mom.

Wilkinson finalized her divorce from former NFL star Hank Baskett in 2018 and spoke to Fox News about how it's now up to her to rebuild her life, one listing at a time.

"I'm learning, growing, building from scratch," she said. "I'm really starting in the [real estate] business from scratch. And it's been very exciting, nerve-wracking."

Wilkinson started studying to become an agent before the pandemic and really buckled down during lockdown with the support of her kids: son Hank Jr., 11, and daughter Alijah, 7.

"I had time these last three years to get it together. I healed from a bad depression. Now, I'm getting on my feet again as a single mom and here to do business and provide for myself and my kids," she shared.

"We're very bonded," she said of her dynamic with her kids, "and we all work together as a team. It's just the three of us. And they were so happy making sure that I had my time to study. They weren't bouncing around like [yelling] ‘Mom!’ They were very respectful and they were so proud that I was opening up those books and really taking [studying] seriously."

Wilkinson said when she passed her real estate agent's exam her kids "were screaming, they were jumping around. They knew how hard I worked for that."

"This is the first time [in my life] I'm actually learning, and I'm not afraid to admit that this is the first time in my life where I'm actually opening up a book and really, really studying," she said of the journey. "I'm very, very excited to learn."

The reality TV star called this new phase in her life a "celebration" and said her ex was happy for her as well. "I'm putting all of my energy and mind and heart and soul into this business," she said.

But it hasn't all been rainbows thus far. Wilkinson said buyers and sellers have a preconceived notion about who she is because of her past in Hollywood.

"Clients are wondering if I'm really doing this or just bullsh---ing. If I'm just doing it for TV, but I'm not. I'm doing this for real," Wilkinson clarified.

"I'm so, so thankful and blessed to have an amazing fanbase, and they're following my journey. I just now need to figure out the way to start a business and monetize and really bring home [money] as a single mom."

As far as dating goes Wilkinson is singularly focused on real estate. "I had thoughts of dating but dating has to be on hold right now until I get this business going. My kids are watching me very closely. And it's very important to me and my kids that I get this business up and going before I start dating."

"Kendra Sells Hollywood" premieres Nov. 17. on discovery+.