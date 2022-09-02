Salma Hayek celebrates her 56th birthday in a red bikini: 'Always grateful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Salma Hayek is celebrating her 56th birthday in a bright red bikini.

The "House of Gucci" star took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself dancing on a boat to celebrate. "Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" the Mexican-American star wrote in English and in Spanish, adding a red heart, dancing and a lips emoji. She finished off the caption with "#alwaysgrateful."

Hayek’s post had over two million views and counting just hours after being uploaded. Thousands of fans and peers left her sweet messages. Drake wrote, "Happy Birthday to my muse," with six heart emojis and Zoe Saldana wrote, "Happy birthday salmita Linda!"

"Nice!" comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, with a fan adding, "Feliz cumpleaños queen!"

The actress often flaunts her figure on Instagram, with another bikini post shared on Monday. "Ready for the week. Lista para la semana. #Monday," she wrote as she posed on a balcony in a black bikini, with a black and white cover-up shawl and a large black sun hat.

Hayek wed French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009, and since tying the knot she has faced accusations that she only married the Kering CEO for his money.

Among the skeptics was actor Dax Shepard, who admitted during a 2021 episode of his podcast "Armchair Expert" that, at first, he didn't understand what Hayek saw in Pinault, 60.

"I was like, oh, OK, she married a rich guy, maybe that's why she married him, I don't know," the actor confessed, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "I meet him and I'm like, this guy is so foxy — oh my God, the confidence, his eyes, he's so good-looking and charming and I was like, oh, this motherf--ker could've been broke. He's a bombshell."

Hayek agreed with those sentiments and addressed accusations of gold-digging head on.

"You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him," said the Oscar nominee. "He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way."

Hayek continued: "And you know when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I'm like, 'yeah, whatever, b---h.' Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love."

She also admitted that she wasn't immune to such preconceptions, either.

"And I had that by the way. It was the last thing I wanted — it was not my type at all. And I came in with the preconceptions and he [melted] them all away," admitted Hayek, who has a net worth of $200 million herself, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The couple has a daughter, Valentina, 14.