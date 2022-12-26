Khloé Kardashian shares photos of her son and daughter, True, in new Christmas photos

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son’s first Christmas this year.

The "Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse into her Christmas Eve with her daughter, True Thompson and her son, who she also shares with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child together, via-surrogacy, in August. "Merry Christmas," she captioned her post, adding red heart emojis.

Kardashian wore a strapless, red Nicolas Jebran for the holiday festivities. She paired her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and pointed Gianvito Rossi heels.

THE KARDASHIANS' ANNUAL CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY IS EXTRAVAGANT AND FULL OF CELEBRITIES

True, 4, wore a matching red Jebran dress with a jeweled Santa Claus purse and high-top sneakers. Her baby brother was seen in a black onesie as Khloe held him close.

The annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party was held at Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s house this year. The famous family flocked to social media over the weekend to share highlights from the event.

Kardashian has not revealed the name of her son. She shared on an episode of the "Kardashians" that her son’s name would begin with the letter "T."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told her mother, Kris Jenner, on an episode that aired in September.

Khloé welcomed her firstborn with NBA player Thompson in April 2018. He is already a father to three kids, whom he shares with three different women.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson also recently welcomed a son, Theo, with fitness maven Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star. It led to their split.