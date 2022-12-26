Expand / Collapse search
Khloe Kardashian
Published

Khloé Kardashian shares photos of her son and daughter, True, in new Christmas photos

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogacy in August

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son’s first Christmas this year.

The "Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse into her Christmas Eve with her daughter, True Thompson and her son, who she also shares with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child together, via-surrogacy, in August. "Merry Christmas," she captioned her post, adding red heart emojis.

Kardashian wore a strapless, red Nicolas Jebran for the holiday festivities. She paired her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and pointed Gianvito Rossi heels.

THE KARDASHIANS' ANNUAL CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY IS EXTRAVAGANT AND FULL OF CELEBRITIES

True, 4, wore a matching red Jebran dress with a jeweled Santa Claus purse and high-top sneakers. Her baby brother was seen in a black onesie as Khloe held him close.

The annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party was held at Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s house this year. The famous family flocked to social media over the weekend to share highlights from the event.

Khloé Kardashian shared a rare glimpse of her infant son during the family's Christmas festivities. 

Khloé Kardashian shared a rare glimpse of her infant son during the family's Christmas festivities.  (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kardashian has not revealed the name of her son. She shared on an episode of the "Kardashians" that her son’s name would begin with the letter "T." 

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told her mother, Kris Jenner, on an episode that aired in September.

Khloé welcomed her firstborn with NBA player Thompson in April 2018. He is already a father to three kids, whom he shares with three different women. 

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian also share daughter True, 4.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian also share daughter True, 4. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

Thompson also recently welcomed a son, Theo, with fitness maven Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star. It led to their split.

