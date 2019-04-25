Adam Carolla says he finds freedom 'in not caring' what people think of him

Podcast host and comedian Adam Carolla appeared on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday night and talked about how he deals with personal attacks and other criticism in the era of 'wokeness.'

"I know what's in my heart, and I hate that statement, but I know who I am." Carolla said.

COMEDIAN TIM ALLEN TO TACKLE PC CULTURE

"You can't convince me that I hate a sexual proclivity, hate a person, you couldn't convince me I hated a neighbor or a friend or Hispanic, blacks, gays, whatever. You can't bestow that up on me. That is something that is inside me, and I'm aware of it and I know I don't. So you can't convince me of that."

Carolla, 54 -- who from 1999 to 2003 co-hosted "The Man Show" on Comedy Central with Jimmy Kimmel -- also talked about the "freedom in not caring" and why he believes more people are unable to grasp that ability.

"There is a real freedom in not caring," Carolla said.

"Why don't more people feel like that?" Carlson asked.

"I think there is vanity. And I think that everybody is wired to be a little bit narcissistic and no one wants to go online and read bad things about themselves. Nobody wants to read untruths or inaccurate things about themselves," Carolla responded.

The popular podcaster criticized modern critics, calling them a "media gratification group," and discussed how he deals with attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They are in the business of mowing you down and moving onto the next subject. You know what I mean? They are an immediate gratification group. Let's remember these are kids who got everything they wanted immediately. If you don't give them immediate gratification, they're off you in two days," Carolla said.

"This is not a long slog over months and years. This is 'You give me what I want right now' which is an apology or you can get fired from your job or whatever that is. You could be humiliated. You could be contrite. If you don't give in almost immediately, they immediately move on to the next victim."