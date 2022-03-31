Academy insists Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars amid reports it was ‘suggested’: source

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is standing behind its statement that Will Smith was "asked to leave the ceremony and refused" after the actor slapped presenter Chris Rock, a source tells Fox News.

A source at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences told Fox News that the Academy also looks forward to the April 18th meeting where disciplinary actions may be taken. The source added that they believe the "King Richard" star did violate the Academy’s Standards of Conduct.

Reports have swirled on Thursday claiming that the actor wasn't directly asked to leave, instead, it was "suggested."