Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars investigation to ‘take a few weeks,’ Academy says in letter to members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Tuesday that it is investigating the dust-up between Will Smith and Chris Rock and asked for patience from its members in a letter amplifying the probe.

"Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee," Academy president David Rubin wrote in a letter obtained by Deadline. "To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night."

"As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith," he continued. "As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks."

Rubin maintained that while the Academy will continue to update its members on the status of the investigation into the viral incident, "we also ask that you respect your Board, Academy staff and the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated."

He also asked that members "please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy."

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it is launching a formal review into the altercation.

A spokesperson for the film academy told Variety: "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

Some academy members, like writer-producer Marshall Herskovitz, called for the academy to take disciplinary action against Smith.

"He disgraced our entire community tonight," wrote Herskovitz on Twitter.

Despite the fact Rock declined to file a police report, prosecutors could still bring charges against the "Ali" actor.

"It was an open hand, there was no injury, so it's a misdemeanor assault," criminal defense attorney Ben Brafman, who represented late pop star Michael Jackson against child molestation charges told Fox News Digital on Monday. "It's a discretionary call, but I don't think [prosecutors] will do it without a cooperating witness."

The LAPD released a statement Sunday night stating that the agency was aware of the incident, but that Rock, who was not named directly, wasn't interested in pressing charges.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.