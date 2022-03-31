Chris Rock shows sold out for two months after Will Smith Oscars slap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Comedy icon Chris Rock’s ticket sales have exploded following the Oscars dust up that saw him attacked on stage for practicing his craft by A-list star Will Smith.

Speaking with an associate after his second Boston act Wednesday night, Rock said everything within 60 days is sold out.

"It’s a little annoying," he added.

He also mentioned wanting to lengthen his roughly one-hour routine by another 30 minutes and said he had written additional new material.

CHRIS ROCK ADDRESSES WILL SMITH SLAP AT FIRST COMEDY SHOW AFTER OSCARS

Rock’s performances at The Wilbur in Boston marked his first since Smith charged the Oscars stage Sunday and slapped Rock across the face following a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock said, sparking the incident.

Smith approached, then popped him in the mouth.

FANS REACT AFTER CHRIS ROCK SHOW

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock said, recovering before the live audience and carrying on with the show as Smith returned to his seat and shouted profanities.

"Keep my wife’s f—-ing name out of your mouth," he demanded, twice.

After the exchange, which immediately went viral, ticket prices for Rock’s upcoming shows in Boston began to soar.

Some fans, who bought their tickets before the Oscars, said they paid as little as $50 a seat. By Wednesday, resale tickets were going for as much as $1,000.

Secondhand mezzanine and upper level tickets to his April 1 show were still going for around $700 Thursday. For the next stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, available tickets were listed for just shy of $1,700.

CHRIS ROCK DRAWS SOLD-OUT CROWD AT FIRST SHOW SINCE OSCARS: ‘YOU CAN’T MISS AN OPPOTUNITY LIKE THIS'

Rock told the audience at his first show Wednesday that he was "still processing" the Smith slap and never addressed the actor by name. He alluded to the incident just twice in his roughly one-hour set and only in passing.

He walked out to a standing ovation that roared for several minutes, following a short opening set from comedian Rick Ingram.

"Let me do a show, y'all!" Rock said at the beginning of his set. "Y'all got me all misty and s---."

He followed up with his first reference to Sunday’s Oscars pageantry.

"How was your weekend?" Rock asked the sold-out crowd at the Wilbur, a theater of 1,200 seats in Boston. "I had a whole list of jokes. I had a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I'm still kind of processing what happened."

It marked Rock’s first public statements on the incident.The rest of the show consisted of new material he said he’d written before the fiasco, jokes about family, wokeness, politics and more.

His publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

