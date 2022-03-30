Will Smith Oscars' slap sees Academy start disciplinary proceedings, says star refused to leave ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has started its "disciplinary proceedings" against the "King Richard" star.

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy," the statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter said.

Per the statement, the Academy also said Smith was "asked to leave" following the moment but "refused."

"Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

The actions from the Academy could be anything ranging from "suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct."

The actor will also get a chance to send a written response to the Academy. The next board meeting is set for April 18.



