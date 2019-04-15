Aaron Lewis reveals how Staind got discovered, discusses reunion

Aaron Lewis' big break came from what could have been a disastrous show.

When he was the frontman for then-unsigned New England act Staind, the band got an opening slot on a Hartford, Conn., show that changed their lives forever.

"I met the DJ for Limp Bizkit earlier that day and we were talking," Lewis recalled. "I ended up giving him a copy of the CD and he gave it to Fred [Durst]. Fred was offended by the cover art on the CD, which caused him to probably pay more attention to it."

Lewis said that Durst actually tried to get Staind kicked off of the show.

"So he was standing side-stage, just waiting to be able to say somebody, 'I told you we should have pulled them off the show,'" Lewis recalled. "He threw his arm around me as I walked off the stage and whispered in my ear, 'I'm gonna get you a record deal.' And the rest is a long and sordid history."

Lewis says he still keeps in touch with Durst, though former Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland doesn't have the kindest words to say about either singer.

As for what comes next for Lewis, the subdued crooner is a bit more eager to perform his solo hits than his Staind classics — but never say never.

"There is at least one show for sure on the books for the end of this year and we'll just kind of see what happens," Lewis said of a Staind reunion. "We've been sleeping for a while. Gotta wake up and shake off the cobwebs and see where life takes it."