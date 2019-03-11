Singer Aaron Lewis curses at crowd, storms off stage

Country-rock star Aaron Lewis cut a solo performance short in Oklahoma City on Saturday after cursing out the audience and storming off stage, video from the concert shows.

While strumming his guitar, the Staind frontman singled out some audience members, shouting: “Shut the f--- up.” He played for a few more seconds then stopped entirely, and told the unruly audience: “Listen, I’m f---ing good. I don’t have to do this.”

WATCH THE VIDEO. GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING:

He then walked over to a mic and scolded the audience for talking all night saying, “Shut the f--- up or I’m done.”

He continued playing but stopped again, slammed his guitar down, and stormed off stage, the video shows. The audience could be heard shouting profanities as he walked away.

This was not the first time Lewis has sparked controversy at a concert. When a fan at a show in Texas last month asked him to sing something in Spanish, he said: "I'm sorry, I don't know how to speak Spanish. I'm an American."