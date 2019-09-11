Aaron Carter reveals he has multiple mental health diagnoses, says there is ‘nothing to hide’

Aaron Carter is pulling back the curtain to let the world in on his truth.

The singer opened up in a huge way about his mental health struggles and revealed in a moving conversation on “The Doctors” that he's received several medical diagnoses.

AARON CARTER DEFENDS BEING A GUN OWNER: 'I FULLY SUPPORT THE CONSTITUTION AND MY RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS'

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,” said Carter. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazole.”

“This is my reality. … Hi, I have nothing to hide,” the former child star said before holding up a large, clear plastic bag of prescription drugs to give viewers some perspective.

“I haven’t taken any opioids,” Carter, 31, said before adding: “Oh no, no. I did. I got my teeth done, I got six crowns, so I had to take Hydrocodone.”

The two-part interview also had Carter take a drug test to prove he’s clean from recreational drugs and features his mother, Jane, in an emotional bout with her son over her alleged drinking habits. Carter said his mother’s choice on that front will determine whether she remains a part of his life.

AARON CARTER DEFENDS MICHAEL JACKSON FOLLOWING 'LEAVING NEVERLAND'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carter’s two-part interview on “The Doctors” airs on Thursday and Friday.