Aaron Carter announces engagement to Melanie Martin 2 months after split

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin announced that they are engaged less than two months after their messy split.

The 32-year-old singer posted a photo of Martin sporting an engagement ring with the caption, “Lövē wins ❤️😍💍 #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance#ourlovestory my future Mrs Carter Melanie ♥.”

Carter also shared a picture of them kissing and wrote, “I love you 3000 sweetheart. Everybody deserves a second chance. #LøVëWins.”

AARON CARTER REVEALS FACE TATTOO WITH GIRLFRIEND'S NAME

The couple’s news of engagement came just four days after Carter revealed that they got back together following a messy split in April.

“Aaron carter and melanie Martin back together. Our love story,” Carter wrote on Instagram on June 8 along with a video explaining why they decided to rekindle their relationship.

Martin, 32, told Carter, “I did fight for you.”

AARON CARTER’S GIRLFRIEND MELANIE MARTIN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Carter and Martin broke up in April after Martin’s arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident. Weeks after the alleged assault between the on-and-off-again pair, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together. In a recent announcement, Carter revealed Martin miscarried.

The couple reportedly went public with their relationship in January and the singer debuted a face tattoo with his now-fiancée’s name in March. The couple then split up after Martin allegedly physically assaulted the singer, according to TMZ.

On March 30, Carter tweeted, “So sad @peta#ExGf#DomesticAssault My Heart Is Broken! another girl putting her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me. its f**ked right now ;( and so is my heart.”

AARON CARTER ACCUSED OF RACISM AFTER IMITATING CHINESE ACCENT WHILE ORDERING FOOD

In another tweet, he wrote, “You don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.”

On April 21, Carter announced that Martin was pregnant with their child.

“Obviously I have a baby on the way,” the singer said on Instagram Live at the time. “I’m going to be a busy father, for sure."

Following the couple’s recent news that they are back together, Carter revealed during a YouTube livestream that Martin “suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions.”