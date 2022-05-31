A$AP Rocky welcomes baby with Rihanna, explains how he wants to raise his children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A$AP Rocky knows how he wants to raise his children.

The new father, who just welcomed his first son with partner Rihanna, recently opened up to Dazed about what kind of children he wants to raise.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like ‘Teletubbies,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark.’"

"I hope to raise open-minded children," he continued. "Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

The rapper went on to say it's "beautiful" that he and Rihanna have influenced young creative people.

"Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household," A$AP Rocky further explained.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ first reported.

"They have not left each other's side," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."

The rapper previously gushed to GQ that Rihanna is the " love of [his] life. "

"The love of my life. My lady," he told the outlet.

He further explained that he had found "the one" in his relationship with Rihanna.

"[It’s] so much better when you got the one," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been friends for years and went public with their romantic relationship in 2020.

Prior to the birth of the couple's baby boy, the rapper was detained April 20 for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a November 2021 shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.