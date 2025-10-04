50 Cent mocks longtime rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs after sentencing: ‘I’ll take his gigs’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

50 Cent wasted no time mocking Sean "Diddy" Combs after the music mogul was sentenced Friday to 50 months in prison on federal prostitution charges.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted on X not long after Diddy's sentence was revealed, offering to take his spot at an upcoming speaking engagement.

"Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, 🤷 I’m available! 😆" 50 Cent wrote, including a link to his website, G-Unit Brands.

He was likely referencing speaking engagements that Diddy had booked for next week in Miami, which the prosecution revealed during the sentencing hearing.

The two artists are longtime rivals – their feud goes back decades after 50 Cent accused Diddy of knowing who murdered rapper Notorious B.I.G. on his 2006 diss track "The Bomb."

On Thursday, the eve of the sentencing, 50 Cent posted a "letter" he wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian, who issued the ruling in Diddy's case.

"I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy (one of Diddy's nicknames) for over 20 years. He is very dangerous. Multiple times I have feared for my life," the letter reads.

50 Cent then goes on to explain why he thinks Diddy should remain in jail and ends the letter with a reference to all the baby oil found when federal authorities raided Diddy's properties last year.

A jury found Diddy guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution during his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in July 2025. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In addition to the 50-month sentence, Diddy will have five years of supervised release and pay a $500,000 fine.