Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy trial verdict: Rosie O'Donnell, 50 Cent and more stars react

Diddy found not guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution

BREAKING: Diddy acquitted of most serious charges in sex-trafficking trial Video

BREAKING: Diddy acquitted of most serious charges in sex-trafficking trial

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro, criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno and former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty join Americas Newsroom to discuss the verdict in Sean Diddy Combs sex-trafficking trial.

Hollywood immediately reacted after the jury in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial reached a verdict on all counts Wednesday.

Rosie O’Donnell shared on Instagram, "Guess a jury just never wants to believe that a woman stays because of power and coercion—wow—they just think women stay because what? money—fame—‘they love the abuse.’ What a f---ing joke. This decision got me angry."

Rapper 50 Cent made his own post about Diddy, seemingly mocking him.

DIDDY JURY REACHES VERDICT ON ALL COUNTS IN SEX TRAFFICKING, RACKETEERING TRIAL

Sean Diddy Combs wears a tuxedo, pictured in court sketch

Hollywood immediately reacted after Sean "Diddy" Combs received verdicts in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial. (Getty Images/Jane Rosenberg)

"Diddy beat the Feds," he wrote, "that boy a bad man ! beat the Rico."

50 Cent and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

50 Cent and Diddy worked together in the early 2000s. (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Cassie's attorney spoke out after Diddy's trial reached a verdict. 

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement.

Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie wear white shirts to party.

Cassie and Diddy met in 2006 and officially ended their romantic relationship in 2018. (Getty Images)

"We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

On Wednesday, the jury found Diddy not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was found guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

A sketch showing P. Diddy and his lawyers in court.

A sketch portrays Sean "Diddy" Combs in federal court during his trial in New York City on June 26, 2025. (Jane Rosenberg)

A federal RICO violation can result in a 20-year sentence. The transportation to engage in prostitution charge could carry a sentence of up to 10 years, while sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion may carry a 20-year sentence.

"We’ve been saying all along in this case that it’s been overcharged by the government, that they were taking these very nuanced relationships, and trying to make them criminal," Harvey Weinstein's former lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told Fox News. "I think Marc [Agnifilo] did a really good job in his closing arguments, highlighting that to the jury. Overall, this is a huge loss to the government, the money that they spent on this prosecution, the amount of press, notoriety, this is a definite win for Mr. Combs."

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

