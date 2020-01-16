Super Bowl LIV's star quarterbacks have a chance at the single-game passing touchdown mark

The Super Bowl has featured some of the greatest performances of all time by quarterbacks when they needed to step up the most.

Players like Steve Young, Joe Montana and Doug Williams never wavered when it mattered the most and pushed their teams across the finish line in the biggest games of their careers.

Super Bowl LIV, however, has two top quarterbacks more than capable of muscling their way into the records books. The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo have the ability to come close to any of the marks set below. Mahomes threw 26 touchdown passes in 2019 and 50 in 2018. Garoppolo had a career-high 27 touchdown passes in 2019.

Here are the quarterbacks who have thrown the most touchdown passes in a Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

3) TERRY BRADSHAW, SUPER BOWL XIII

Bradshaw helped the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Bradshaw had 318 passing yards and four touchdown passes, including two to John Stallworth. Bradshaw had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Lynn Swann in the fourth quarter to give Pittsburgh an 18-point lead. The other touchdown pass went to Rocky Bleier in the second quarter.

SUPER BOWL LIV IS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN MIAMI'S LONG HISTORY OF HOSTING NFL TITLE GAME

3) DOUG WILLIAMS, SUPER BOWL XXII

Williams led the Washington Redskins to a 42-10 Super Bowl XXII victory over the Denver Broncos. Williams threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter. Washington scored 35 points in that frame to put the game almost out of reach by halftime. Williams had four touchdown passes in the game with 340 passing yards. Ricky Sanders had two of Williams’ touchdown passes while Clint Didier and Gary Clark had one each.

3) TROY AIKMAN, SUPER BOWL XXVII

In Super Bowl XXVII, Troy Aikman tied the marks set by Bradshaw and Williams in a blowout win over the Buffalo Bills. Aikman was 22-for-30 with 273 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He had two to Michael Irvin and one each to Jay Novacek and Alvin Harper. The Cowboys won the game, 52-17.

SUPER BOWL LIV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

3) TOM BRADY, SUPER BOWL XLIX

Brady’s four touchdown passes led the New England Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24. Brady had two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to push the Patriots ahead – one to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman. The other two were to Brandon LaFell and Rob Gronkowski. Brady finished 37-for-50 with 328 passing yards.

2) JOE MONTANA, SUPER BOWL XXIV

Montana and the San Francisco 49ers took apart the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV. The 49ers won the game, 55-10, behind Montana’s five touchdown passes. He finished the game 22-for-29 with 297 passing yards. He had three touchdown passes to Jerry rice and one each to John Taylor and Brent Jones.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1) STEVE YOUNG, SUPER BOWL XXIX

Young not only set the record for most touchdown passes in a Super Bowl, but he also broke out from Montana’s long shadow. In Super Bowl XXIX, Young led the 49ers to a 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers. He was 24-for-36 with 325 passing yards and six touchdown passes. He threw three to Jerry Rice, two to Ricky Watters and one to William Floyd.