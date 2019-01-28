Emily Blunt brings husband John Krasinski to tears with SAG Awards speech for 'A Quiet Place' win

When Emily Blunt accepted the award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role for "A Quiet Place," she made husband John Krasinski — as well as a lot of the audience — cry (but not before he let out a few enthusiastic "woos" as she made her way to the stage).

"Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back. Thank you so, so, so much, I'm so moved and completely lost for words, and unprepared," Blunt, 35, began.

"I'm going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski because this entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she gushed as Krasinski's eyes welled up.

"You are a stunning filmmaker, I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you," she said. "Thank you for giving me the part, you would have been in major trouble if you hadn't, so you didn't really have an option, but thank you," she added with a laugh.

"And thank you to the two little poems in our life, our daughters Hazel and Violet, who will have to be at least 45 before they can see this film," she joked, "but they will be proud of you nonetheless."

It's not the first time Blunt has made Krasinski, 39, weep: He previously revealed that he bawled through an entire box of tissues watching his wife in "Mary Poppins Returns."