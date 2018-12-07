2019 Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato and more react

Here's how some of the nominees reacted to when they heard they were up for Grammy Awards, which will be handed out Feb. 10 in Los Angeles:

"Art is thriving. I've been so inspired by the creative climate this year has generated, and I'm SO thankful to be nominated alongside some truly brilliant & innovative artists. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." — Kacey Musgraves, nominated for album of the year, best county solo performance, best country song and best country album, said on Twitter.

"I guess I'm going to the Grammys." — Chris Rock, nominated for best comedy album, said on Instagram.

"Such a real freaking honour, shock and surprise to be nominated for 'electricity' I truly love this song so much" — Mark Ronson, nominated for three Grammys, said on Twitter.

"THANK YOU" — P!nk, nominated for best pop vocal album, posted on Twitter.

"The Marathon Continues" — Nipsey Hussle, whose album "Victory Lap" is nominated for best rap album, posted on Instagram.

"TWO NOMINATIONS TWO GRAMMY NOMINATIONS IM SO HAPPY BUT I CANT STOP CRYIN I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!" — Dua Lipa, nominated for best new artist and best dance recording, said on Twitter.

"THIS IS INSANE. I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO SAY. 5 NOMINATIONS?????" — H.E.R. on Twitter, reacting to her nominations for album of the year, best new artist, best R&B album, best R&B performance and best R&B song.

"Song of the year and best r&b song be de da doooooo" — Ella Mai, whose song "Boo'd Up" is nominated in both categories, said on Twitter.

"Unbelievable, speechless right now. I LOVE YOU." — Shawn Mendes, nominated for song of the year and best pop vocal album, posted on Twitter.

"WHY DON'T YOU JUST MEET ME AT THE GRAMMYS! 5 nominations?! I am so honored @RecordingAcad and so proud of all my GRAMMY NOMINATED FRIENDS." — Maren Morris, nominee for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best country solo performance/country and best country song, said on Twitter.

"Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y'all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much." — Demi Lovato, nominated for best pop duo/group performance for "Fall in Line" her feature with Christina Aguilera, posted on Twitter.

"You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato. There's no one I'd rather share this with!!!" - Aguilera tweeted in response to Lovato's initial post.

"Two?!" — Jonathan McReynolds, a nominee for best gospel performance song and best gospel album, said on Instagram.

"What a humbling list of friends and creative influences to be on. Thank you @RecordingAcad!" — Patton Oswalt, nominated for best comedy album, said on Twitter.

"#DreamComeTrue" — Bebe Rexha, nominated for best new artist, said in an Instagram video.