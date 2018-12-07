Demi Lovato finds hope in Grammy nomination after overdose

Demi Lovato has a lot to celebrate!

The 26-year-old singer took to social media on Friday following the news that she'd scored her second Grammy nomination. This year's nod — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — is for Christina Aguilera's track, "Fall In Line," on which Lovato was featured. Prior to this year's recognition, Lovato earned a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination for "Confident."

On Twitter, Lovato said that the nomination gave her hope. "Woke up filled with hope," she wrote. "Dreams come true y’all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much."

Over on her Instagram Story, Lovato called the nomination "a dream come true."

"What a dream come true," she wrote over a pic of the nomination announcement. "Can't believe I'm nominated for a GRAMMY with someone I grew up singing to.. my idol forever. Love you sis, thank you."

It's clearly a mutual adoration between Lovato and Aguilera! Earlier this week, Aguilera took to Lovato's Instagram comments to say that she missed the younger singer.

"And we keep on tickin — till the end of time -- I looooove youuuuu!" the 37-year-old musician gushed. "Can’t wait to continue to heave [sic] you by side now."

The nominations came just hours after Lovato shared her Spotify streaming stats over the last year and thanked her fans for listening to her songs one billion times on the platform.

"1,000,000,000 thank you #lovatics and @spotify," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you all."

The uplifting posts from Lovato come just over a month after she left rehab, where she received three months of treatment following her apparent drug overdose in July.

Following her release, Lovato unfollowed several celebrity friends on social media, and a source recently told ET the move was so she could "focus on herself" and "avoid any difficult relationship."

"She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity," the source said. "Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."

"She has committed to her sobriety right now," the source added. "It is No. 1, and she is literally taking it one day at a time. She considers each sober day a huge accomplishment."