'1923' star Harrison Ford on the secret to his decades-long career: 'I've been very lucky'

Harrison Ford is known for fighting for galactic freedom as Han Solo in "Star Wars," trekking the globe on adventures as "Indiana Jones" and hunting down replicants as a cop in "Blade Runner."

He's one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood with his films grossing more than $9 billion worldwide. In his sixth decade of working in the entertainment industry, Ford is challenging himself once again – this time as Jacob Dutton on Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923."

Harrison credited the wide range of cast and crew he's had the opportunity to work with through the years for helping him become the actor he is today. When asked to reveal his big "secret" to having such a long career in an ever-changing industry, Ford told Fox News Digital: "Other people. Other people working with people who are accomplished in their areas."

He added, "I mean, the range of directors I've had the opportunity to work with certainly has been extraordinary."

"I've been very, very lucky. I came up in the business when the movie business was so closely connected to the culture, and we had such an influence on culture," Ford said. "It was really a very good time for the movie business, and some of the giants of the movie business were still working. I had the opportunity to work with people like [Alan J.] Pakula and Sydney Pollack and Peter Weir and many others at a time when movies were flourishing."

The long list of award-winning filmmakers "might have been enough," but Ford insisted, "I still enjoy working, and I still enjoy telling stories."

Harrison added, "Taylor Sheridan is certainly one of those people that is the most extraordinary talents of our current time, and I'm having a really good time doing this."

The new show explores the early 20th century when "pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home," according to Paramount+.

Ford hadn’t even seen a script, but was sold on Sheridan’s ideas when he agreed to star on the show. He said one of the "real draws" was having the opportunity to work with Dame Helen Mirren again.

Mirren and Ford first worked together nearly 40 years ago on "The Mosquito Coast," an adventure thriller which also starred late actor River Phoenix and was based on the novel by Paul Theroux.

"1923" is the second spin-off to the popular series, which follows the lives of the Dutton family as they run the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. This series focuses on the Dutton family surviving the early 20th century, including the Spanish flu pandemic, the historic drought in America, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Marley Shelton and James Badge Dale, who play Emma Dutton and John Dutton Sr., both agreed that working with Ford and Mirren was truly inspiring.

"I highly recommend it," Shelton said between laughs.

"It's amazing to see how vibrant they are, how humble they are, their passion, their work ethic and … Marley and I, we’re the luckiest actors on the planet to get to go to work with them every day and take these memories home," Dale said.

Shelton added, "It's like a Master Class in acting and being human because they’re just so excellent at both."

Darren Mann, who portrays Jack Dutton on the generational program, admitted working with Ford and Mirren "was a dream come true for me, honestly."

He continued, "Like I've said before, I had to slap myself on set multiple times. Just being like, 'Holy cow, we're doing this thing.' These are people I've looked up to my whole life – legends. And now we're getting to share the screen with them. It's so special. And what's cool though is that we all know they're great at what they do, but they're such great people. That's been the coolest part of this, is just getting to know them as people, and they're so wonderful."

Elizabeth Strafford, played by Michelle Randolph, said, "It was really special getting to work with them and get to know them on and off set, and watch them work. But, then also just on a personal level – how they're both just such beautiful people. So, it was a dream come true for sure."

"1883" stars the real life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the married couple James and Margaret Dutton. Kevin Costner portrays Montana rancher John Dutton on "Yellowstone."

"1923" will premiere on Paramount+ on Dec. 18.