‘Yellowstone’ prequel, '1923,' starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets release date

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's "Yellowstone" spin-off series, "1932," has a release date.

Ford and Mirren's new show is set to start streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Aside from Mirren and Ford, the show stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

The show is the second spin-off to the popular series, which follows the lives of the Dutton family as they run the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Throughout the show, viewers watch as the family attempts to navigate the difficult relationships between them while also working together to protect their land.

In "1932," Ford and Mirren will play Jacob and Cara Dutton, the ancestors of the current Dutton family to whom audiences have grown attached in "Yellowstone." This series will focus on the Dutton family as they figured out how to live through the early 20th century and everything that occurred in that time period, such as the Spanish flu pandemic, the historic drought in America, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Earlier this year, Kevin Costner, the star of "Yellowstone," spoke about how he feels regarding Ford joining the "Yellowstone" universe as part of the prequel series. He said he wasn't surprised because actors are drawn to good scripts and that the writing on "Yellowstone" is excellent.

"I think people, actors in general, move towards writing," Costner told "Entertainment Tonight." "I think that as long as they're going to stay in this game, you want to go to a place that surprises you. If it doesn't surprise you, it's very unlikely that it will surprise an audience."

Costner added that actors want to feel as if their work is connecting with the viewers.

"The truth is you don't want your work to be disposable, and you'd like to know if people haven't heard it over here and go, 'I keep hearing something about it,' well, you got to try to make sure that when they see it, there's something special about it," Costner said. "I do know that we've made a fun, compelling series that takes you places and is in an environment, is in a world that is absolutely alive in America."

In addition to "1923," Ford is set to star in "Indiana Jones 5," which is due out in 2023, while Mirren is set to appear in "Fast X" next year.

The first "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," premiered in December 2021, and just two months later in February 2022, Paramount+ announced the show was greenlit for a second season.

"1883" stars the real life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the married couple James and Margaret Dutton. It follows their journey as they travel from their home in Texas to Montana where they eventually create the homestead that becomes the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch that fans see the family operating in "Yellowstone."

All episodes of "Yellowstone" are available on Peacock, while all episodes of "1883" and "1932" are or will be available on Paramount+.