A first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'

Just days before the highly anticipated season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone," Paramount+ released new photos of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the prequel show "1923."

A series of photos shared to Instagram of Ford and Harrison reads, "Meet Jacob and Cara Dutton."

According to the studio, the show will "explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home."

"Yellowstone" is currently fronted by Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the nephew to characters Jacob and Cara.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about their characters, Mirren reveals that she and Ford are childless in the show, but very much in love.

"They’ve been married a long time. They haven’t had children, so they haven’t had the sense of children holding them together," Mirren explained.

"An incredible partnership where you can be honest with each other, and your love and support of each other is total, but at the same time you are no longer blinded by love or by lust," is how she would describe the Dutton's relationship. "You’re much more clear-eyed about your relationship, but the relationship becomes all the stronger for that very reason."

Ford echoed her sentiments, saying his and Mirren's characters are "totally wrapped up in each other."

"There’s very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family. It is a tough life, and it’s full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well," Harrison said.

In developing her character, Mirren noted that she sees Cara as having emigrated to Montana from Ireland.

"One of the things I very strongly wanted was that she would speak with an Irish accent, not with an American accent. It’s always slightly annoyed me with Westerns that you have all these people speaking with modern American accents when in fact so many of them were fairly recent immigrants," she said.

Mirren expanded, saying "The big Irish immigration to America, because of the potato famine, was in the late 19th century. That absolutely chronologically works for Cara. She’s now in her late 60s, we imagine. So she would’ve come, I think, as a young woman from Ireland. I think that’s one of the extraordinary elements of America. The people who arrived, and are still arriving, are people with enormous resilience and enormous courage and independence."

Ford's character for his part is the brother to James and Claire Dutton.

"He’s the silverback," Ford said. "He’s responsible for that branch of the family. These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances."

An additional "Yellowstone prequel, "1833" was released last year, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

"1923" will premiere on Paramount+ on December 18.