'1923' cast prepared for Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren-led show with cowboy camp and learned ‘ranch life’

The cast of "1923" is detailing how it prepared for the "Yellowstone" prequel show that stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and it involves a "cowboy camp."

To prepare his actors for their roles, "1923" creator Taylor Sheridan set up a two-week cowboy camp for the cast, which many of them found helpful.

"One thing that Taylor Sheridan set in motion was this awesome cowboy camp that we all attended before shooting, and it was two weeks of nine-to-five horse riding, cattle wrangling, roping, buggy driving in Montana," Marley Shelton, who plays Emma Dutton, told Fox News Digital.

"And it was just an incredible way to live and breathe and take in the atmosphere of ranch life and also get to know each other as castmates. It just kind of solidified a real natural bond, so that was a big component for me. I read some books and did some research about the time period and what was going on."

Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth Strafford, also told Fox News Digital "being in Montana really helped" as she tried to to "immerse" herself "into the world."

Like Shelton, Randolph relied on things outside of cowboy camp to prepare for her role as well, noting she "watched a lot of ‘1883’" and started to look at journals and pictures of her "great-great-grandmother" who went to boarding school on the East Coast around the same time period the show is set.

Darren Mann, who plays Jack Dutton on the show, agreed with everyone that "cowboy camp helped a lot" but said it took an unexpected toll on his body.

"Riding eight hours a day ain't easy. I think my groin just wanted to walk off and quit the gig, but you know everybody else was handling it, so I had to too," Mann explained. "I went and bought a horse trough after day two, and I filled it with ice and water. And I would invite the cast over to my yard. And we would do ice baths to get ready for our next day."

While Mann's co-stars agreed with him that their bodies paid a price during cowboy camp, Randolph maintained "there [were] no negatives of cowboy camp," explaining she enjoyed learning how to ride a horse.

"You get to really soar when you learn how to ride a horse," she noted.

James Badge Dale, who plays Jack Dutton Sr., thoroughly enjoyed learning how to ride a horse but also said it added an extra element to their performance and the way they spoke with one another.

"It was so much fun. It's a rehearsal period, it's a chance to get in touch with some things for yourself and do your own personal work. But, also, you're communicating with everyone else in this very specific way," Dale explained. "It was a lot of fun, and you get to ride horses all day."

Taylor Sheridan's "1923" is the second sequel to the popular show "Yellowstone," which follows the Dutton family as it runs the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Throughout the show, viewers watch as the family navigates difficult relationships while working to protect their land.

The sequel follows the Dutton family as it figures out how to live through the early 20th century and the challenges of the time period, like the Spanish flu pandemic, the historic drought in America, Prohibition and the Great Depression. The series stars Ford and Mirren as the leaders of the family.

The "1923" cast couldn't help but gush about working with the legendary actors.

"It's like a master class in acting and being human because they’re just so excellent at both," Shelton said.

"It's amazing to see how vibrant they are, how humble they are, their passion, their work ethic and … Marley and I, we’re the luckiest actors on the planet to get to go to work with them every day and take these memories home," Dale said.

"It was really special getting to work with them and get to know them on and off set and watch them work. But, then also just on a personal level – how they're both just such beautiful people. So, it was a dream come true for sure," Randolph said.