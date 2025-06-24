Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Midair parachute collision leads to tragedy for experienced skydiver

Georgia skydiver killed when emergency parachute fails after collision

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
An experienced skydiver is dead after her parachute struck another jumper at a Georgia airport over the weekend. 

Authorities identified the victim as 48-year-old Jasmine Black, a seasoned skydiver with more than 160 jumps under her belt, according to Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore. 

An initial investigation revealed Black’s parachute struck the gear of a fellow jumper while the pair were approaching a landing zone at Skydive-Atlanta, located at the Thomaston Upson County airport, the sheriff said.

TENNESSEE SKYDIVING PLANE CRASHES MOMENTS AFTER TAKEOFF, LEAVING MULTIPLE PASSENGERS INJURED

A Georgia skydiver passed away following an accident involving her parachute

Jasmine Black was an experienced skydiver with more than 160 jumps under her belt, according to Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore. (iStock)

Black reportedly "cut away" her main parachute, a maneuver that involves disconnecting the gear from a diver’s harness in the event of an emergency, according to Kilgore. Black then attempted to deploy her emergency parachute, but was unsuccessful due to the low altitude. 

Authorities were called to the facility just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, where first responders located "a deceased skydiver" on the tarmac, Kilgore said. 

"This is a tragic event," Kilgore said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We ask that we keep Jasmine Black’s family in prayer, as well as the others involved."

SMALL PLANE CRASHES WHILE LANDING AT MARYLAND AIRPORT; FAA INVESTIGATING

Thomaston Upson County airport in Georgia

The incident occurred at Skydive-Atlanta, located at Thomaston Upson County airport in Georgia. (Google Maps)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also responded to the incident and is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation. 

"The FAA investigates the packing of the main and reserve parachutes, and the rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft," the FAA said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "If the FAA does not find any evidence of regulatory violation, it will defer any further investigation of the accident to local law enforcement."

FAA, NTSB INVESTIGATING AFTER 3 PEOPLE KILLED IN TENNESSEE PLANE CRASH

A Georgia skydiver passed away following an accident involving her parachute

Black reportedly "cut away" her primary parachute, but her emergency chute did not deploy due to the low altitude. (iStock)

The second jumper landed without injury, according to the facility. 

"The entire skydiving community feels the weight of any loss within the sport, and this tragedy is no exception," Skydive-Atlanta said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Skydive-Atlanta extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Jasmine Black. The team is grieving alongside all those affected."

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.