©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Georgia

Carjacking victim arrested after allegedly shooting boy breaking into his car during Atlanta confrontation

Yoshay Carter, 51, booked into Fulton County Jail after confronting burglar

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
An Atlanta carjacking victim was arrested after allegedly shooting a boy who was breaking into his car.

Officials told affiliate FOX 5 Atlanta police responded just before 3 a.m. to a person shot in Fairburn Mays, approximately 20 miles south of the city center.

When Atlanta Police Department officers arrived, they found a boy under the age of 18 with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to the report.

Police said the boy admitted he was shot after breaking into a car. He was taken to a local children’s hospital and is expected to survive.

Yoshay Carter, 51

Yoshay Carter, 51, was arrested after the incident and is charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

MISSISSIPPI HOMECOMING FOOTBALL GAME SHOOTING: 4 SUSPECTS ARRESTED AFTER 6 DEAD, 20 INJURED

Yoshay Carter, 51, who owns the car, told authorities the shooting happened when he confronted the boy, the outlet reported.

Carter was later arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, according to police. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Under Georgia law, there is a statute that covers "use of force in defense of property other than a habitation."

The Atlanta city skyline

The shooting occurred roughly 20 miles from Atlanta's city center. (Alyssa Pointer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CONVICTED FELON FEDERALLY CHARGED AFTER THREATENING ATLANTA AIRPORT WHILE ARMED WITH AR-15 RIFLE

A person is justified in threatening or using force when they reasonably believe it’s necessary to prevent or stop criminal interference with property they lawfully possess, according to the statute.

However, the use of force that is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm is not justified to protect property, unless the person using the force reasonably believes such force is necessary to prevent a "forcible felony," according to Georgia law.

An Atlanta Police Department vehicle

The Atlanta Police Department did not confirm if self-defense laws will apply in the case. (Atlanta Police Department/ Facebook)

Georgia also has a "no-duty to retreat" statute, which says those using force as self-defense, defense of habitation, or defense of property, do not need to retreat.

Police did not confirm if self-defense laws apply in Friday's case, according to the report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
