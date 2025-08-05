5th Cincinnati brawl suspect’s mugshot released after FBI arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have released the mugshot of the fifth suspect arrested in connection to the now-viral brawl that broke out in downtown Cincinnati on July 26.

Fox News Digital has confirmed 38-year-old Patrick Rosemond was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the FBI and Atlanta Metropolitan Major Offender’s Task Force in Fulton County, Georgia. He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

He is also charged with one count of fugitive from justice for a fingerprintable charge, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail while awaiting extradition to Ohio, police said. Rosemond is a Cincinnati resident and does not have any registered addresses in Georgia, according to records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital could not immediately locate an attorney for Rosemond.

"We’re proud to support our partners in getting violent offenders off the streets," FBI Atlanta said in a social media post.

Rosemond is the fifth arrest stemming from the violent beatdown that left six people injured – including one with a brain injury. Authorities are still searching for a sixth suspect.

Shocking footage shows a large group attacking several individuals on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets in Cincinnati’s business district in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 26. Several individuals can be seen punching and kicking the victims, with one woman being knocked unconscious and lying in the street.

Out of approximately 100 witnesses who watched the events unfold, only one person called 911, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Last week, authorities arrested Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, and Dominique Kittle, 37, for their alleged roles in the brutal brawl.

Matthews was initially charged with aggravated riot and assault but was slapped with additional charges of two counts of felony assault, along with another count of assault, at a bond hearing last week. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently out of jail after posting a $270,000 bond.

Both Vernon and Merriweather face felonious assault, aggravated riot and assault charges . Merriweather is being held on a $500,000 bond, while Vernon is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Kittle is charged with felonious assault, aggravated riot and three counts of assault.

Kittle, Merriweather and Vernon are currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

A grand jury is scheduled to meet on Aug. 8.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes, Peter D'Abrosca and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.