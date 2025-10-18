Nationwide unrest looms as ‘No Kings’ demonstrators begin to gather in major US cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millions have been expected to gather across thousands of locations in the United States on Saturday for a nationwide "No Kings" protest challenging Donald Trump and his GOP priorities.

Saturday's demonstrations across the nation mark the second "No Kings" protest since Trump took office. Some Democratic members and candidates for Congress are expected to attend.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., did not provide a clear answer when asked if he would attend one of the rallies Saturday, telling reporters he hasn't "finalized" his schedule. However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as well as House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., both told the press they would be in attendance Saturday.

Republicans have argued that this second mass "No Kings" protest event scheduled for Saturday is simply an effort to distract from the current government shutdown battle and appease their base. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told FOX Business he hoped that Democratic leaders who attended would be more willing to accept the GOP's plan after the demonstrations were over — but he did not sound overly optimistic.

ANTI-ISRAEL RADICALS FROM 'GLOBAL INTIFADA' MOVEMENT JOIN 'NO KINGS' PROTESTS

"It'll be a collection of wild leftist policy priorities, and that'll be on display for the whole country. After that's over, I hope there's a few Democrats over here who will come to their senses and return to governing the country," Johnson said. "Right now, I don't think — it's my assumption and all of ours that they would not make that concession before that rally's over because they don't want to face the angry mob. I mean it's sad, but that's where we are."

"My guess is if they don't want a primary from the left, they'll probably find a way to sneak [attending a rally] into their schedule," Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, told Fox News Digital earlier this week. "The real question that's going to be is, do they have the fortitude after Saturday to come back and open up the government?"

By around 10:30 a.m. ET, crowds had already begun gathering in New York City's Times Square, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and in Atlanta.

LEADER SCALISE: DEMOCRATS CHEER 'NO KINGS' PROTESTS, BUT LET SHUTDOWN DEVASTATE FAMILIES

In the state of Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin mobilized the National Guard to help with any potential chaos.

"I want to be clear that Virginians have a fundamental right to free speech and peaceful assembly, but that right does not include the destruction of property, looting, vandalism, disruption of traffic or violence of any kind — for which there will be zero tolerance," Youngkin said, according to The Virginia Pilot.

Virginia-specific protests are expected to take place in Hampton Roads, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Newport News and Williamsburg, according the official No Kings website.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the protests taking place in the continental United States, protests are also expected in Puerto Rico, Hawaii and Alaska. Protests are also planned for outside the U.S., including in multiple European countries, and there is at least one rally planned in Mexico.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and Chase Williams contributed to this report.