Ground stop issued at Atlanta airport following fire incident with 'strong gas fumes,' FAA confirms

A ground stop was issued Friday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in connection to a fire alarm incident involving "strong gas fumes," the FAA confirmed.

Planes were grounded around 5 p.m. ET.

The FAA said the ground stop went into effect after an alarm was triggered by a "strong" odor of gas fumes.

The airport's air traffic control tower was evacuated, and the first responders are at the scene.

The FAA said a secondary air traffic control tower is being set up and once that happens the ground stop will be lifted.

The airport is one of the world's busiest travel hubs.

The ground stop has delayed nearly 300 flights at the airport, according to Flight Aware.

The incident comes as airports across the country are experiencing delays due to the government shutdown.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FAA for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.