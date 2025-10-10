Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Ground stop issued at Atlanta airport following fire incident with 'strong gas fumes,' FAA confirms

The airport is one of the world's busiest travel hubs

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published | Updated
US sees airport delays amid government shutdown Video

US sees airport delays amid government shutdown

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has the latest on the impact of air traffic control staffing issues amid the government shutdown on 'Special Report.'

A ground stop was issued Friday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in connection to a fire alarm incident involving "strong gas fumes," the FAA confirmed. 

Planes were grounded around 5 p.m. ET. 

The FAA said the ground stop went into effect after an alarm was triggered by a "strong" odor of gas fumes. 

The airport's air traffic control tower was evacuated, and the first responders are at the scene. 

AIRLINES TOLD TO REEVALUATE EMERGENCY EVACUATION PROCEDURES AFTER CARRY-ON CONCERNS

Passenger looking at tower outside window at airport

The air traffic control tower at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The FAA said a secondary air traffic control tower is being set up and once that happens the ground stop will be lifted. 

The airport is one of the world's busiest travel hubs.

The ground stop has delayed nearly 300 flights at the airport, according to Flight Aware. 

Passengers walk through Atlanta Airport

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, July 12, 2024. Americans are flying in record numbers as summer travel season kicks into gear, but traders are betting that airlines wont be able to capitalize on it.  (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The incident comes as airports across the country are experiencing delays due to the government shutdown. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FAA for comment. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 
