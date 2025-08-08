Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Active shooter reported near Emory University in Atlanta

1 police officer sent to Emory University Hospital after active shooter reported near campus

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton , Alexandra Koch Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Law enforcement is responding to Emory University in Atlanta after an active shooter was reported Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Grady Hospital confirmed to Fox News that one police officer was sent to Emory University Hospital.

Emory students were urged to avoid the area of Emory Point.

"Emory Emergency: Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS," the university's office of critical event preparedness and response posted to X. "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Shelter in place."

Emory College of Arts and Sciences, the primary undergraduate division of Emory University, has more than 5,700 students.

SHOOTING AT TENNESSEE CLASS REUNION LEAVES 4 HOSPITALIZED

Emory University is a private university in Atlanta. It houses nine academic divisions, including Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Goizueta Business School and Emory School of Medicine.

The school is also affiliated with Emory Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in Georgia.

A CDC sign with a person walking in the background

ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO CAMPUS SHOOTING AS MANHUNT CONTINUES

The shooting location was also near the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital DeKalb County Police are at the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department is also responding, according to a social media post.

Officials did not immediately confirm any additional injuries or fatalities. 

Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia

The Emory University Police Department, DeKalb Police Department and Emory University did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.