Small aircraft plummets into Georgia neighborhood, leaves 3 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A late-night training flight ended in chaos when a small plane plummeted into the front yard of a suburban residence near Atlanta over the weekend.

The incident in Brookhaven, Georgia, sent all three passengers onboard to the hospital shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to officials.

Photos of the incident show the mangled wreckage lodged in a tree, with fragments dangling in branches and electrical cables.

Power briefly went out in the neighborhood, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. However, no homes were damaged and no one on the ground was hurt, police told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

FLORIDA SMALL PLANE CRASH CAPTURED ON DRAMATIC HOME SECURITY VIDEO

"Officers quickly removed all three occupants from the aircraft and began providing first aid," Brookhaven police said. "There were no injuries to anyone on the ground."

The conditions of the three passengers have not been released. Police told FOX 5 that they were conscious, alert and breathing when they were transported to a local trauma center.

DELTA PLANE WING FLAP LANDS IN HOMEOWNER'S DRIVEWAY

Officials said the plane, registered to a local flight school, departed from Peachtree-DeKalb Airport late Friday. It flew 70 miles and returned to perform several "touch-and-go" landings, a standard practice for flight training, the local station reported.

The plane, however, struck several trees and electrical wiring before crashing onto a road, the National Transportation Safety Board told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

TENNESSEE SKYDIVING PLANE CRASHES MOMENTS AFTER TAKEOFF, LEAVING MULTIPLE PASSENGERS INJURED

DeKalb County Fire Department and the DeKalb American Medical Response team also responded to the scene, according to the police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NTSB will be coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct an investigation into the crash.

The plane and all the debris were removed from the yard by early Saturday afternoon, police said.