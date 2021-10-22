The most powerful American V8 engines

Electric motors bring the promise of incredible power, which is already being realized with the 1,000 hp Tesla Model S Plaid and GMC Hummer EV, but good old gasoline engines still have a lot of life left in them.

That's especially true of the classic American V8, which is being pushed to new limits by the big three automakers from Detroit, even as they begin their transitions to zero-emissions motors.

Here's a look at a few of the most-powerful engines you can get in the USA today:

Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000

The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 is a new crate motor designed primarily for drag racers that's not only the biggest big block Chevy has ever built, but at 1004 hp the naturally-aspirated engine also the most powerful, even running on 93-octane pump gas. It'll be available for projects early next year.

Mopar Hellephant

The $29,995 Hellephant is a 426 cubic-inch 1,000 hp crate motor version of the supercharged Hellcat V8 found in the Dodge Challenger and can be used in custom street cars as long as they were built before 1976.

Dodge Hellcat/Mopar Hellcrate

The $84,060 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is the most powerful muscle car on sale today courtesy of its 807 hp supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, which can also be purchased a la carte from Mopar as the Hellcrate for $20,215.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 ‘Predator’ V8

The $74,095 Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most potent Ford ever built and it's 760 hp supercharged 5.2-liter ‘Predator’ V8 is available without the rest of the car for $25,995.

Chevrolet ZZ572/720R

The 727 hp 572 cubic-inch ZZ527/720R was pretty impressive until the ZZ632/1000 showed up. (Still is!)