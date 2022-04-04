Someone just bought a used GMC Hummer EV for a small fortune

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With a starting price of $112,495, the GMC Hummer EV pickup is the brand's most expensive model ever, but GMC may not be charging enough.

A lightly used example of the electric heavy-duty pickup has been sold on the Bring a Trailer auction website for $275,000.

The Edition 1 is one of just 100 Hummer EVs that were delivered to customers between December and March, as production of the new model slowly ramps up.

The reservations book for the 1,200 Edition 1 trucks that will be built was filled within 10 minutes of it opening in December 2020 and orders placed today on one of the regular trims likely won't be filled until 2024. The Edition 1 features a tri-motor drivetrain with a combined 1,000 horsepower and can accelerate to 60 mph in three seconds, despite being designed for extreme off-roading.

The auction vehicle had 800 miles on the odometer, with less than 10 put on it by the seller, Anaheim, Calif., Corvette and classic car dealer Corvette Mike, who was already its second owner.

That's far from the highest price paid for one, however. The very first Hummer EV, VIN 001, was auctioned for charity last year and the winning bidder paid $2.5 million.