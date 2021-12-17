Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Luxury
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

See it: $2.5 million GMC Hummer EV pickup rolls off the assembly line

Production of the supertruck begins

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The GMC HUMMER EV was a Moon shot Video

The GMC HUMMER EV was a Moon shot

GMC HUMMER EV Chief Engineer Al Oppenheiser joins Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to discuss the new all-electric pickup and SUV.

Hummer is back in business.

Hummer EV VIN 001 was sold for $2.5 million to raise money for charity.

Hummer EV VIN 001 was sold for $2.5 million to raise money for charity. (GM)

The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV rolled off the assembly line at GM's Factory Zero in Michigan on Friday to kick off production of the all-electric pickup and resurrect the Hummer name on a new vehicle for the first time since 2010.

The Edition 1 model has a starting price of $112,495

The Edition 1 model has a starting price of $112,495 (GM)

The Hummer EV VIN 001 was sold earlier this year at a charity auction for the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers foundation for $2.5 million, but is actually a fully-loaded Edition 1 model that has a starting price of $112,495.

The open-top, heavy duty pickups are equipped with three electric motors rated at a combined 1,000 hp and a range of 329 miles between charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GM President Mark Reuss told CNBC that the Edition 1 run will be limited to 1,200 units before lower-priced models are added. GMC previously said the next trim wouldn't be available until fall of 2022.

GM's first Brightdrop electric commercial vans were purchased by FedEx for use in the Los Angeles area.

GM's first Brightdrop electric commercial vans were purchased by FedEx for use in the Los Angeles area. (GM)

Along with the Hummer news, GM also confirmed the first deliveries for its new Brightdrop electric commercial vans to FedEd, which will deploy them in the Los Angeles area next year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos