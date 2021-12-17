See it: $2.5 million GMC Hummer EV pickup rolls off the assembly line

Hummer is back in business.

The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV rolled off the assembly line at GM's Factory Zero in Michigan on Friday to kick off production of the all-electric pickup and resurrect the Hummer name on a new vehicle for the first time since 2010.

The Hummer EV VIN 001 was sold earlier this year at a charity auction for the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers foundation for $2.5 million, but is actually a fully-loaded Edition 1 model that has a starting price of $112,495.

The open-top, heavy duty pickups are equipped with three electric motors rated at a combined 1,000 hp and a range of 329 miles between charges.

GM President Mark Reuss told CNBC that the Edition 1 run will be limited to 1,200 units before lower-priced models are added. GMC previously said the next trim wouldn't be available until fall of 2022.

Along with the Hummer news, GM also confirmed the first deliveries for its new Brightdrop electric commercial vans to FedEd, which will deploy them in the Los Angeles area next year.