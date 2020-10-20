SEE IT: Electric GMC HUMMER EV 'Supertruck' revealed

The GMC HUMMER EV will be staking its claim to the self-proclaimed title of “World’s First All-Electric Supertruck” with an impressive arsenal of all-electric drive and tech when it goes on sale next fall.

The battery-powered pickup revealed on Tuesday night will be the first GM product built on its new Ultium electric vehicle platform, which will spawn a lineup of zero-emissions trucks across the automaker’s brands, including a HUMMER EV SUV.

The hulking pickup wears modern styling inspired by the gas-guzzling HUMMER H2. It will launch with a fully-loaded Edition 1 model priced at $112,595 that has all-wheel-drive, three electric motors good for a combined 1,000 hp and the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in around three seconds.

The short-bed crew cab is equipped with removable roof panels that fit in the front trunk for storage on the go, power opening rear window, power tonneau cover and GMC’s six-position MultiPro tailgate. The Edition 1 also comes with an air suspension system that can increase its ride height by six inches and four-wheel steering with a unique CrabWalk mode that allows the vehicle to drive diagonally at low speeds.

A 360-degree camera system provides 18 different views, including from underneath the truck to help when negotiating tough off-road terrain, while power washers keep the lenses clean as the standard 35-inch tires do their best to get them dirty.

The HUMMER EV will offer the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise driver aid, which allows for hands-free driving and lane changes on over 200,000 miles of mapped-out highways. It has the capability to be updated with additional functionality as the software is developed.

The most important attribute, however, could be its range, which GM estimates at 350 miles per charge. The HUMMER EV is also compatible with 350-kilowatt public fast-charging stations, where it can recharge at a rate of 100 miles worth of electricity every 10 minutes.

GM will introduce a $99,995 model with the tri-motor drivetrain in fall 2022 and follow that up with a $89,995 model with two motors in spring 2023 and an entry-level $79,995 version without the air ride or four-wheel-steering in spring 2024.

Reservations are now being accepted for the Edition 1 with a $100 deposit.

