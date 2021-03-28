Expand / Collapse search
First GMC HUMMER EV and Ford Bronco auctioned for millions

Rebooted 4x4s sold at Barrett-Jackson charity auction

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV and 2021 Ford Bronco are set to do battle off road later this year, but round one goes to the rebooted HUMMER.

The first of each of the new trucks off the assembly line (VIN 001) were auctioned for charity at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event on Saturday night.

The burly HUMMER EV brought in the bigger haul going for $2,500,000, with all of the proceeds earmarked for the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers foundation. The all-electric truck will have a starting price of $112,495 when it hits showrooms this fall.

The Bronco was a fully-loaded two-door First Edition with a sticker price around $60,000 that received a high bid of $1,075,000, which will benefit the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound.

Several other charity auctions were held during the event that included the first 2021 Ram 1500 TRX ($410,000) and first 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 ($500,000).

The prices of all were upstaged by the sale of the only remaining 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake 427, however, which went for a hammer price of $5 million, which translates to a $5.5 million sale after auction fees are added.

