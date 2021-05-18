The GMC Hummer EV is a very HEAVY duty electric truck

Move over Hummer H1, there's a new monster truck in town.

The upcoming GMC Hummer EV electric pickup has been revealed to weigh a whopping 9,046 pounds, which is more than the original military-based H1 and about twice as much as a base GMC Sierra 1500 weighs.

The figure was first reported on the GM-Trucks.com along with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GWVR) of 10,400 pounds and has since been confirmed by a GMC spokesman.

That means it will be a Class 3 heavy duty truck like the Sierra 3500 HD when it goes on sale late this year, but the numbers only apply to the top of the line 1,000 hp Edition 1, which features three motors and a 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack that's double the size of any available on an electric vehicle today.

More models with smaller batter packs and fewer motors will follow it, however, and Hummer EV Lead Development Engineer Aaron Pfau told Muscle Cars and Trucks that they would span a number of truck classes.

The Edition 1 will have a starting price of $112,595, an estimated range of 350 miles per charge and the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in approximately three seconds when it goes on this fall, according to GMC.