Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Autos Newsletter
Published

Rocket fast: Ford sports car breaks 300 mph barrier

Astonishing speed set on Space Shuttle landing strip

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
This Ford GT set a speed record.

This Ford GT set a speed record. (Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds)

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

STREET LEGAL SPEED: A Ford GT supercar set a new top speed record on the Space Shuttle landing strip in Florida. Continue reading here

VERDICT AWAITS: An incredibly rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge muscle car is being auctioned and could be worth a fortune. Continue reading here

EMBARRASSMENT: Video captured the moment a pedestrian ran in front of an autonomous car in San Francisco. Continue reading here

The Toyota Sequoia is all-new for 2023.

The Toyota Sequoia is all-new for 2023. (Toyota)

HYBRID HAULER: The 2024 Toyota Sequioa SUV is all-new and more powerful than ever before. Continue reading here

STOCK CAR SHOCKER: Joe Gibbs Racing converted a NASCAR Cup Series car to run on electricity, but not for racing. Continue reading here

THIS DOESN'T STINK: McLaren and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works teaming up on supercar design. Continue reading here

 The Chevrolet Impala is a great used car deal.

 The Chevrolet Impala is a great used car deal. (Chevrolet)

MILES PER DOLLAR: These 10 used cars should last the longest for the lowest prices. Continue reading here

FORBIDDEN FRUIT: Honda is selling a $7,400 electric van, but you can't buy it in the USA. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter