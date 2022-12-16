Expand / Collapse search
This doesn't stink: McLaren teaming with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to design supercars

Design technology will be used for McLaren's future sports cars

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
McLaren may need to change its name to Mach-Laren.

The British automaker is teaming up with the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to develop future supercar technology.

The aeronautical firm is responsible for some of the world's most iconic military aircraft, including the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter and SR-71 Blackbird spy plane.

It also collaborated on the fictional Darkstar experimental hypersonic jet featured in the blockbuster film "Top Gun: Maverick."

THE MCLAREN SPEEDTAIL SUPERCAR HIT 250 MPH ON THE SPACE SHUTTLE RUNWAY

Lockheed Martin helped design and build the Darkstar hypersonic plane for "Top Gun: Maverick."

Lockheed Martin helped design and build the Darkstar hypersonic plane for "Top Gun: Maverick." (McLaren)

McLaren said it will be tapping into Lockheed Martin's software to "assess a futuristic design methodology" for its cars.

"McLaren is a pioneering company that has always pushed boundaries and sought out new innovative and disruptive solutions to making the ultimate supercars," McLaren chief technical officer Darren Goddard said.

McLaren will use Lockheed Martin's computational design technology.

McLaren will use Lockheed Martin's computational design technology. (McLaren)

"Working alongside an iconic company such as Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, renowned for their visionary focus on the future, is a natural fit. We hope this is the start of a longer and deeper collaboration that will benefit our customers in the long-term."

The McLaren Artura is a hybrid supercar with a 205 mph top speed.

The McLaren Artura is a hybrid supercar with a 205 mph top speed. (McLaren)

McLaren currently builds only two-seat, mid-engine sports cars known for their sleek styling and lightweight design, aside from a three-seat model with a central driving position.

No specific new car model has been announced, but McLaren is exploring the possibility of developing a fully electric car that could follow the recently launched Artura hybrid, which features a 671 hp V6-based powertrain and can reach a top speed of Mach .267, or 205 mph.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.