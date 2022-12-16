This doesn't stink: McLaren teaming with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to design supercars

McLaren may need to change its name to Mach-Laren.

The British automaker is teaming up with the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to develop future supercar technology.

The aeronautical firm is responsible for some of the world's most iconic military aircraft, including the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter and SR-71 Blackbird spy plane.

It also collaborated on the fictional Darkstar experimental hypersonic jet featured in the blockbuster film "Top Gun: Maverick."

THE MCLAREN SPEEDTAIL SUPERCAR HIT 250 MPH ON THE SPACE SHUTTLE RUNWAY

McLaren said it will be tapping into Lockheed Martin's software to "assess a futuristic design methodology" for its cars.

"McLaren is a pioneering company that has always pushed boundaries and sought out new innovative and disruptive solutions to making the ultimate supercars," McLaren chief technical officer Darren Goddard said.

"Working alongside an iconic company such as Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, renowned for their visionary focus on the future, is a natural fit. We hope this is the start of a longer and deeper collaboration that will benefit our customers in the long-term."

McLaren currently builds only two-seat, mid-engine sports cars known for their sleek styling and lightweight design, aside from a three-seat model with a central driving position.

No specific new car model has been announced, but McLaren is exploring the possibility of developing a fully electric car that could follow the recently launched Artura hybrid, which features a 671 hp V6-based powertrain and can reach a top speed of Mach .267, or 205 mph.