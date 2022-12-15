These 10-year-old used cars deliver the most miles per dollar

Miles per gallon, meet miles per dollar.

Online car marketplace iSeeCars has come up with an interesting calculation for budget used car shoppers.

It took at look at its recent study of vehicles with the longest potential lifespan and compared it to the prices for 10-year-old used vehicles.

The result is a list of cars, trucks and SUVs priced between $9,000 and $19,000 that still have plenty of miles ahead of them.

At the top is the Chevrolet Impala sedan, which sells for an average of $9,706 with around 120,000 miles on the odometer, but has the projected potential to reach 230,343 miles with proper maintenance. That means someone buying it would be paying $87 per 1,000 miles of driving before the car is parked for the last time.

It was followed by the Toyota Prius at $107/1,000 miles and the Honda Civic coupe at $108.

Three Toyotas and Three Hondas made the top 10, with Kia, Ford and Dodge also making appearances.

Here's a look at the full list with vehicles ranked by price per 1,000 miles left and showing their average selling price and how long they could last:

Chevrolet Impala: $87/$9,706/230,343 miles

Toyota Prius: $107/$13,878/250,601 miles

Honda Civic coupe: $108/$12,673/226,120 miles

Kia Sedona: $110/$9,640/208,615 miles

Toyota Avalon: $111/$15,818/245,710 miles

Honda Fit: $112/$12,347/207,231 miles

Honda Accord: $118/$13,437/226,168 miles

Ford Fusion: $119/$10,079/201,071 miles

Dodge Grand Caravan: $120/$10,354/209,350 miles

Toyota Camry Hybrid: $123 /$14,360/230,547 miles