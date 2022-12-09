Review: The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a huge hybrid SUV that can haul

Cars named after animals and airplanes and other fast things make plenty of sense, but an ancient tree? In one case, it is very appropriate.

The Toyota Sequoia has proven to be one of the most durable vehicles on the road. A recent study by iseecars.com found that a higher percentage of the trucks with 300,000 miles behind them are still on the road than any other vehicle.

The last generation also lasted a long time in showrooms, running from 2008 to 2022 without a major redesign.

That has changed for 2023 with the launch of and all-new Sequoia. Might as well go ahead and mark your calendars for the next update in 2037.

The Sequoia is built on the platform that debuted under the Toyota Tundra pickup this year, which replaced another Toyota truck that dated to President Bush’s administration.

It has a body-on-frame design like the other full-size SUVs it competes against from Ford, GM, Jeep and Nissan.

Five grades are available with starting prices ranging from $59,895 to $76,895 for two-wheel-drive models, while four-wheel-drive is optional across the lineup.

All Sequoias come powered by the same powertrain, which is also the Tundra’s top offering and a hybrid.

Don’t think Prius. It is comprised of a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission with an electric motor sandwiched in between. Toyota calls it the iForce Max and with good reason. The combined output is 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

That is a significant increase from the last Sequoia’s 5.7-liter V8, which was rated at 381 hp and 401 lb-ft, and fuel economy is dramatically improved. The new two-wheel-drive Sequoia gets 22 mpg combined compared to 15 mpg for the old model, while the four-wheel-drive version is listed at 20 mpg, up from 14 mpg.

The four-wheel-drive system is only part-time, however. It has a low range, but no full-time all-wheel-drive setting like most of the competition offers. The Sequoia also continues to rely on a suspension that uses a solid rear axle instead of a fully independent design.

That makes it a bit rougher on less than smooth pavement, but it rides as well as a vehicle with this setup can be expected to. The maximum towing capacity ranges from 8,980 pounds to 9,520 pounds, depending on the trim, which is second in class behind the Jeep Wagoneer's 10,000-pounds.

The front cabin is a port of the Tundra’s, including its jumbo 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system display, which is complemented by a volume knob and a row of physical buttons and toggles for the climate controls. In the top of the line Capstone we tested, it was dressed in leather and wood trim.

The second row provides acres of legroom and the sliding third row can accommodate six-foot tall passengers, despite sitting on top of the hybrid battery pack. The cargo area behind it is not particularly large, but can be expanded by moving the seats forward or folding them down, the latter a powered function in the Capstone.

The Sequoia feels every bit as powerful as its specifications suggest. The electric motor itself provides 48 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque as soon as you hit the accelerator, so you get good kick as the turbos and pistons come up to speed.

It is all accompanied by a synthetic engine noise pumped into the cabin that is not unpleasant and makes it sound more like there is a throaty V8 under its very tall and flat hood. That is unless you’re in traffic or in town, where it will switch to all-electric mode at low speeds for short distances and switch to emitting a pedestrian alert hum that is hardly audible inside.

The Capstone comes fully loaded with all the Sequoia’s available electronic driver aids, which includes a head-up display, 360-degree camera and lane-centering adaptive cruise control.

The Sequoia is a solid effort that seems worthy of the truck it replaces and should keep the faithful happy, even if it comes up a little short on the segment's new benchmark for refinement.

But we might not know for sure for another decade or so.

2023 Toyota Sequoia

Base price: $59,895

As tested: $79,311

Type: 4-door, 7-passenger four-wheel-drive SUV

Engine: Turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with hybrid assist

Power: 437 hp, 583 lb-ft

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

MPG: 19 city/22 hwy.