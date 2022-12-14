Rare 1970 Pontiac GTO 'Judge' muscle car could sell for a fortune. Here's why

Classic car collectors will soon be passing judgment on a very rare machine.

The 1970 Pontiac GTO "Judge" will be crossing the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, in January.

The Orbit Orange muscle car is one of just 17 convertible GTOs built that year with a 400-cubic-inch V8 equipped with the special Ram Air IV intake system that boosted its horsepower to a range-topping 370 hp.

The Judge name was inspired by the "Here comes the Judge" catchphrase used by entertainer Sammy Davis on the TV show "Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In," according to Hagerty.

It's also one of only seven that were sold with the three-speed automatic transmission option.

The highly optioned car was originally used by Pontiac as an exhibition car before it was sold to a private owner.

It has received a full frame-off restoration since and has won several awards at classic car events.

Mecum hasn't offered a pre-auction estimate for the car, but Hagerty says the model is worth up to $562,000 in perfect show condition, although not specifically for the seven with the automatic transmissions.

The final verdict on this particular car will be read at the Mecum event on Friday, Jan. 13.