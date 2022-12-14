Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Rare 1970 Pontiac GTO 'Judge' muscle car could sell for a fortune. Here's why

Orbit Orange convertible is one of seven like it that were built

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Classic car collectors will soon be passing judgment on a very rare machine.

The 1970 Pontiac GTO "Judge" will be crossing the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, in January.

The Orbit Orange muscle car is one of just 17 convertible GTOs built that year with a 400-cubic-inch V8 equipped with the special Ram Air IV intake system that boosted its horsepower to a range-topping 370 hp.

The Judge name was inspired by the "Here comes the Judge" catchphrase used by entertainer Sammy Davis on the TV show "Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In," according to Hagerty.

Only 17 Pontiac GTO Judge convertibles were built with the Ram Air IV engine.

It's also one of only seven that were sold with the three-speed automatic transmission option.

The 400-cubic-inch V8 was the model's most powerful option.

The highly optioned car was originally used by Pontiac as an exhibition car before it was sold to a private owner.

The car has received a full restoration.

It has received a full frame-off restoration since and has won several awards at classic car events.

The Judge name was inspired by a TV show catchphrase.

Mecum hasn't offered a pre-auction estimate for the car, but Hagerty says the model is worth up to $562,000 in perfect show condition, although not specifically for the seven with the automatic transmissions.

The final verdict on this particular car will be read at the Mecum event on Friday, Jan. 13.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.