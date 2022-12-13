Shock: Electric NASCAR Cup Series car revealed

NASCAR is going electric, eventually.

The racing series has been investigating the hybridization of its Cup Series as well as developing an all-electric vehicle.

No official plans have been announced, but there is one electric car already in operation.

Just don't expect to see it at the track.

OLD-SCHOOL MUNRO SUV IS AN EXTREME OFF-ROAD EV

Joe Gibbs Racing has converted one of its Toyota Camry cars with an electric powertrain for a very specific reason. The car is used to practice pit stops at the team's headquarters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

A Joe Gibbs Racing spokesman told Fox News Digital that it is equipped with two NetGain Motors HyPer 9 electric motors, which are used in forklifts and other commercial vehicles, but also marketed for electric street and racing car conversions.

The Camry has a 480-pound battery pack with enough charge for 100 miles of driving, but the car is only geared to reach 55 mph. That's fine, because it is the maximum pit lane speed limit in NASCAR, which is as low as 30 mph on the short tracks.

NASCAR'S 24 HOURS OF LE MANS RACE CAR REVEALED TESTING WITH BIG CHANGES

The electric drive means the team doesn't need to waste fuel or have another loud engine running while the pit crew practices, and they've definitely put it to good use.

The team developed a new pit stop strategy this season that involved the rear tire changer passing in front of the car to get to the far side, rather than waiting for it to stop and going around the back, and used it to set a record four-tire change time of 8.96 seconds at Kansas in May, which was about three seconds quicker than a typical stop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While it's unlikely the NASCAR Cup Series will go all-electric anytime soon, due to the weight of the batteries and charging time that would be required to cover the current race distances, documents surfaced this summer that suggested a six-race, electric demonstration series could be launched as early as next year with 1,000 horsepower cars competing in 30-minute events.