See it: Street-legal Ford GT hits record 310.8 mph on Space Shuttle landing strip

It's the fastest old car in the world.

Actually, it's the fastest… period

A custom 2006 Ford GT supercar has claimed a new speed record for street-legal cars at 310.8 mph.

The mid-engine coupe was modified by performance car builder Johnny Bohmer as a project sponsored by TV's Gas Monkey Garage.

The car, nicknamed the BADD GT, had previously set a standing-mile acceleration record at 282.232 mph in 2012, but has been continually updated.

Its twin-turbocharged V8 produces over 2,700 horsepower, compared to the stock GT's 550 hp engine which allowed it to reach an electronically limited top speed of 205 mph.

Bohmer uses the car as a daily driver, despite its extraordinary capabilities, and was behind the wheel for the record.

The Bugatti Chiron previously set the highest street legal car speed at 304.77 mph, but that car used an unmodified production spec engine.

"We’ve been blown away by the capabilities of this car," said Gas Monkey Garage owner Richard Rawlings. "Johnny and I are committed to showing the world the kind of speed that this car can achieve and feel we can create records that will last for years."

The retired, nearly three-mile-long landing strip the feat was achieved on is located at the Kennedy Space Center and primarily used today for car testing overseen by the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds company and other special events.

While no record keeping authority like Guinness was involved in the effort, Bohmer posted video evidence of the speed and collected data from four different devices he's happy to provide to anyone who might challenge its authenticity.

But he might be challenging the record himself again soon.

"We believe the BADD GT can do much more than break the record," Bohmer said. "In its current configuration, we have another 500-700 horsepower that we can work with to really boost the top speed."