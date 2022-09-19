Ram is discontinuing its diesel pickup that can drive 1,000 miles between fill-ups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's last call for Ram's light duty diesel pickups.

The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will be discontinued next January as the brand prepares to launch its first all-electric model.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 was added to the lineup in 2014 as the first diesel available for the light duty Ram truck in the U.S.

The 1500 EcoDiesel is currently the most fuel efficient internal combustion engine pickup, with a highway fuel economy rating of 33 mpg, while diesels offered by Chevrolet and GMC match its 26 mpg combined rating.

THE MOST-POWERFUL PICKUPS SOLD IN THE USA

With its 33 gallon tank, the 1500 EcoDiesel was technically capable of covering 1,000 miles between fill-ups.

GM's diesel models were updated for 2022 as Ford discontinued the diesel it offered in the F-150 from 2018 to 2021.

Ram's engine was the center of controversy, however, as the 2014 to 2016 trucks were found to have faulty emissions controls. This resulted in a $300 million fine, compensation payments to owners and a recall to load new software to bring them into compliance.

MYSTERY RAM PICKUP WITH SNORKEL REVEALED IN PATENT

Pricing for the 2023 model year has not been announced, but the engine lists for $4,995 more than the base gasoline V6 in 2022 trucks. It will be available in the Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited trims, but no longer in the Rebel.

"As we quickly pivot toward an electrified future, we wanted to celebrate this last EcoDiesel milestone by offering our loyal light-duty diesel enthusiasts a final opportunity to order the truck they love."

Ram will continue selling diesel-powered versions of its heavy duty 2500 and 3500 trucks, redesigned versions of which Koval told Fox News Digital will be revealed in late September at the Texas State Fair.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koval also said a concept previewing the all-electric Ram 1500 set to go on sale in 2024 will debut this November.