The most powerful pickups sold in the USA

Pickups are quickly becoming the new muscle cars.

Brands have been packing their trucks with every pony they can find in recent years, and it looks like things are just getting started.

Electric pickups are on sale to day that can put their piston-powered counterparts to shame, but come with a weight penalty thanks to their huge battery packs.

It doesn't seem to slow them down, however, at least not at the drag strip. Because that's where you take a pickup, right?

With the recent launch of the "scary fast" Ford F-150 Raptor R as the blue oval brand's new king of the hill, here's a look a today's post potent pickups:

CHEVROLET SILVERADO ZR2/GMC SIERRA AT4X

The mechanical twins feature a unique suspension system that make them the most extreme off-road versions of General Motors' full-size pickups and both come equipped with GM's tried and true 6.2-liter V8, which has 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro trades the V8 of the previous generation Tundra for a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain that combines the internal combustion engine and an electric motor to put out 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

The F-150 Raptor was the original high-speed off-road factory pickup and the latest third-generation model is the fastest yet. Its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 is rated at 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque.

FORD F-150 LIGHTNING

The F-150 Raptor was Ford's top dog until the F-150 Lightning struck this year with an available 580 hp all-wheel-drivetrain that can accelerate the full-size four-door to 60 mph in about four seconds.

The racing-inspired F-150 Raptor R coming this fall swaps the Raptor's V6 for a supercharged V8 it borrows from the Mustang Shelby GT500. It's rated at 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque and makes the F-150 Raptor R oh-so-close to being the most powerful gasoline-powered truck.

The F-150 Raptor was in a class by itself for a decade until the Ram 1500 TRX showed up with a supercharged Hellcat V8 borrowed from the Dodge Challenger muscle car rated at 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

The Rivian R1T is a little smaller than the other trucks on this list, but can put them to shame in the power department with a four-motor design that generates a combined 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque.

The Hummer EV only has three motors, but it makes the most of them with 1,000 hp, 1,200 lb-ft of torque and the ability to accelerate its 9,063 pounds to 60 mph in three seconds.