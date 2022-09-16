Revolution: Ram's 'segment-redefining' electric pickup will debut in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ram is preparing for a reboot.

CEO Mike Koval told Fox News Digital at the Detroit Auto Show that the brand will unveil its first all-electric pickup in November.

The Ram Revolution concept will preview the "segment-redefining Ram 1500" that will go on sale in 2024.

Koval said its capability will "exceed what our competitors have announced so far."

Those include the Ford F-150 Lightning that is on sale today with up to 563 horsepower, 320 miles of range and a 10,000-pound towing capacity, along with next year's Chevrolet Silverado EV that promises a maximum of 660 horsepower and 400 miles of range.

"Electrification doesn’t have to be a limitation," Koval said.

Koval said Ram is planning to have an electric model available in most of the product lines it sells by 2025 and all of them by 2030, but isn't going all-electric just yet.

In fact, he said the company will be making news about its gasoline and diesel Heavy Duty pickups in late September at the State Fair of Texas.

The Ram HD trucks are the current towing kings with a maximum capacity of 37,100 pounds, which is just ahead of the Ford Super Duty's 37,000 pounds, but Ford will also be announcing updated trucks soon.

Ram is not just focused on the big trucks, however. Koval told The Detroit News that it may show a concept for a small truck at its dealer's meeting next March to get their feedback.

"It's my little test case of 4,000 testers," Koval said.

"I was to show them this concept and see what they say, and we'll go from there."

Ram last sold a midsize pickup similar in size to the Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado in 2011, while Ford and Hyundai have found recent success with the compact Maverick and Santa Cruz.

Along with the possibility of developing a midsize Ram using the platform of the Jeep Gladiator, the company could potentially bring something like the Fiat-based Ram 1200 compact it sells in South America to the U.S. if it can be re-engineered to meet U.S. safety standards.

"I would love to bring that here," Koval said.