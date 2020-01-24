Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ram
Published

Test drive: The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haul

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haulVideo

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haul

Ram's new light duty diesel pickup can cover a lot of ground with impressive fuel economy and towing numbers, Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu reports.

Get your diesels here!

The latest Ram 1500 is now available with a new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. That is to say, all of them are.

Unlike GM and Ford, Ram offers its new motor an option across the lineup, instead of reserving it for a select few configurations.

(Ram)

The new engine is priced $4,995 above the standard 3.6-liter gasoline V6 and $3,500 more 5.7-liter Hemi V8, but it hauls like the Hemi and delivers better fuel economy than both.

The B20-compatible engine is a major update of the one offered in the last-generation Ram 1500 and produces 260 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. It comes matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission and delivers a maximum tow rating of 12,560 pounds, best among light duty diesel pickups. That's also just 190 pounds shy of the top Hemi-powered model, the difference due mostly to the EcoDiesel's heftier weight.

More to the point, it earned an EPA fuel efficiency rating of 32 mpg highway in two-wheel-drive trucks, just one mile per gallon shy of the class-leading Chevrolet Silverado diesel’s 33 mpg rating. Four-wheel-drive versions from both brands are rated at 29 mpg.

The EcoDiesel is optional on every Ram trim, including the off-road Rebel.

The EcoDiesel is optional on every Ram trim, including the off-road Rebel. (Ram)

In the top of the line Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4 I tested that was loaded with features, including an adaptive cruise control system and an adjustable air suspension that can lower the truck at high speeds, I found that 29 mpg mark easy to achieve as long as I kept it under 60 mph.

At 70 mph you start pushing a lot more air and the engine at about 2,000 rpm in eighth gear. Both factors contribute to a drop to around 24 mpg in my real-world driving, which is still solid for a big truck.

The Limited features high-end leather and real wood trim.

The Limited features high-end leather and real wood trim. (Ram)

With the hood closed, the truck is so quiet you’d think Ram pulled up to a Build-A-Bear workshop and filled up the engine bay with stuffing. However, despite its maximum torque arriving at 1,600 rpm, it seems to spend a lot of time near that 2,000 rpm mark, especially on the way uphill, and sounds a little cranky when it does. The Chevy has a 10-speed automatic that lets its inline-six-cylinder lay back and relax more often.

Nevertheless, at today’s pump prices, the EcoDiesel will save an average driver about $550 annually at the pump compared to the Hemi, but the target audience isn’t average. They do a lot of long-haul driving that’ll save them even more. And they can do a whole lot of it. With a 33-gallon tank, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is capable of covering over 1,000 miles between fill-ups.

Something you definitely won’t mind doing in a Limited with its plush leather seats and that cushy air suspension, which was just named Cars.com’s luxury CAR of the year.

For $68,980, like my test truck, I should hope so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu