Mystery Ram 1500 pickup with snorkel revealed in patent

There appears to be a new Ram pickup in the works that's definitely not the electric one coming in 2024.

The truck brand has received a patent for a uniquely-outfitted version of the Ram 1500 that it describes as a "new design."

The patent uncovered by Fox News Autos was published in April and shows what appears to be a new version of the Ram 1500 Rebel equipped with some interesting off-road gear.

Along with a redesigned grille that incorporates a row of auxiliary lighting, the pickup features a built-in winch, fender flares with exposed bolts and a large air intake snorkel that wouldn't be needed on an electric vehicle.

Snorkels are used on off-road vehicles to help prevent dirt and water from getting into the engine. Chevrolet currently offers one from the factory on the Colorado ZR2 Bison as will Ford on the upcoming Bronco Everglades.

A Ram spokesperson would not comment on the patent, but the Ram 1500 was last redesigned in 2019 and is due for a mid-cycle refresh in 2023.