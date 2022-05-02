Expand / Collapse search
Mystery Ram 1500 pickup with snorkel revealed in patent

Off-road model likely an upcoming redesign

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
There appears to be a new Ram pickup in the works that's definitely not the electric one coming in 2024.

Ram's patent depicts the 1500 with a new grille and snorkel accessory.

Ram's patent depicts the 1500 with a new grille and snorkel accessory. (Ram)

The truck brand has received a patent for a uniquely-outfitted version of the Ram 1500 that it describes as a "new design."

The 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel has a slightly different style from that show in the patent.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel has a slightly different style from that show in the patent. (Ram)

The patent uncovered by Fox News Autos was published in April and shows what appears to be a new version of the Ram 1500 Rebel equipped with some interesting off-road gear.

The patent drawing includes the Ram 1500's split Multifunction Tailgate, suggesting it is a future production vehicle.

The patent drawing includes the Ram 1500's split Multifunction Tailgate, suggesting it is a future production vehicle. (Ram)

Along with a redesigned grille that incorporates a row of auxiliary lighting, the pickup features a built-in winch, fender flares with exposed bolts and a large air intake snorkel that wouldn't be needed on an electric vehicle.

The upcoming Ford Bronco Everglades also features a factory snorkel and winch.

The upcoming Ford Bronco Everglades also features a factory snorkel and winch. (Ford)

Snorkels are used on off-road vehicles to help prevent dirt and water from getting into the engine. Chevrolet currently offers one from the factory on the Colorado ZR2 Bison as will Ford on the upcoming Bronco Everglades.

A Ram spokesperson would not comment on the patent, but the Ram 1500 was last redesigned in 2019 and is due for a mid-cycle refresh in 2023.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos